Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Goes deep off bench Wednesday
La Stella went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
After Kris Bryant left the game in the first inning with a strained finger, La Stella took over at third base. Bryant is considered day-to-day and the Cubs have an off day Thursday, but if he misses any action Friday or beyond, La Stella and Javier Baez are both options to fill in at the hot corner.
