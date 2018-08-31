La Stella hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off the bench in the sixth inning of Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves.

La Stella was called on to hit for reliever Brandon Kintzler, and he promptly hit his first home run of the season to erase a 4-3 deficit. The 29-year-old reserve infielder doesn't play a ton and doesn't offer much power, but he's proven that he can get key hits off the bench or in spot starts from time to time.