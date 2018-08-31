Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Hits go-ahead home run in win
La Stella hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off the bench in the sixth inning of Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves.
La Stella was called on to hit for reliever Brandon Kintzler, and he promptly hit his first home run of the season to erase a 4-3 deficit. The 29-year-old reserve infielder doesn't play a ton and doesn't offer much power, but he's proven that he can get key hits off the bench or in spot starts from time to time.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Batting leadoff Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Picks up start at second base Sunday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Comes to terms with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Takes at-bat Friday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with minor leg issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...