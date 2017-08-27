Play

La Stella went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI Saturday against the Phillies.

La Stella smacked his fourth and fifth homers to help lead the Cubs to an easy road victory. Although he doesn't get enough consistent at-bats to be a reliable fantasy option, he's been an excellent hitter this season with a .310/.412/.571 slash line.

