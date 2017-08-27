Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Leaves yard twice in Saturday win
La Stella went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI Saturday against the Phillies.
La Stella smacked his fourth and fifth homers to help lead the Cubs to an easy road victory. Although he doesn't get enough consistent at-bats to be a reliable fantasy option, he's been an excellent hitter this season with a .310/.412/.571 slash line.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Pops rare homer•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Back in big leagues•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Goes deep off bench Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Called up to majors, in lineup Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...