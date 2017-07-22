La Stella was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

The 28-year-old had been used sparingly since his latest recall, totaling 34 at-bats over the course of five weeks. With a need arising in the bullpen, La Stella was a logical choice for a demotion, but he could be back up to provide infield depth before long.

