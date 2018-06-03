Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Picks up start at second base Sunday
La Stella is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.
This is La Stella's first start since Monday, though he has made pinch-hitting appearances in the last four contests. The 29-year-old is slashing an impressive .348/.427/.379 in 66 at-bats this season.
