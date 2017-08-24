La Stella went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk against the Reds on Wednesday.

The Cubs' utility man has been shockingly good in a small sample this year, sporting a .295 average and 14:10 BB:K over 96 plate appearances; he's even set a new career high in homers already: three. Hey, it ain't much, but La Stella has shown steady improvement over his four MLB seasons -- which is rather strange, as he's been something of a train wreck in the minors. Regardless, there's not much fantasy value to be had here outside the deepest of NL-only leagues and occasional DFS usage.