Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Pops rare homer
La Stella went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk against the Reds on Wednesday.
The Cubs' utility man has been shockingly good in a small sample this year, sporting a .295 average and 14:10 BB:K over 96 plate appearances; he's even set a new career high in homers already: three. Hey, it ain't much, but La Stella has shown steady improvement over his four MLB seasons -- which is rather strange, as he's been something of a train wreck in the minors. Regardless, there's not much fantasy value to be had here outside the deepest of NL-only leagues and occasional DFS usage.
