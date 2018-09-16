La Stella was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower back tightness, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

La Stella was scheduled to start in order to give Javier Baez a rest, but it's instead La Stella who will need to rest due to injury. It's unclear how the injury cropped up or how serious it is, however. David Bote will slide over to third base to replace him, allowing Albert Almora to join the lineup.

