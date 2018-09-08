La Stella is starting at third base and batting second in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

This will be La Stella's first start since Aug. 29, though he's appeared in parts of six games since then. The 29-year-old infielder is in a good lineup spot between Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rizzo, but he does have to tangle with Washington ace Max Scherzer, which could hamper all Chicago hitters on Saturday afternoon.