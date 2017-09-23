La Stella (leg) pinch hit in Friday's victory over the Brewers and recorded the eventual game-winning RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Due to his leg issue and the Cubs getting healthy La Stella had recorded just two at-bats since his last start Sept. 10, but his lack of activity did not prevent him from working the key walk Friday night. La Stella figures to continue playing sparingly, but he is seemingly healthy heading into the final week of the regular season.