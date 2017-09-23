Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Takes at-bat Friday
La Stella (leg) pinch hit in Friday's victory over the Brewers and recorded the eventual game-winning RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Due to his leg issue and the Cubs getting healthy La Stella had recorded just two at-bats since his last start Sept. 10, but his lack of activity did not prevent him from working the key walk Friday night. La Stella figures to continue playing sparingly, but he is seemingly healthy heading into the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with minor leg issue•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Starting for third straight game•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Picks up second straight start•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Leaves yard twice in Saturday win•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Pops rare homer•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...