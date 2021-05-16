Cubs' Tommy Nance: Contract selected by Cubs By RotoWire Staff May 16, 2021 at 3:23 pm ET1 min read Nance had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday.The 30-year-old will join the Cubs in hopes of making his major-league debut. Nance had a solid start to the season at Triple-A Iowa with one run allowed over six innings. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.