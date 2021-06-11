Nance (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and earned the win Friday against the Cardinals. He walked a batter and struck out two.

The 30-year-old rookie has been good so far for the Cubs, as he has now gone 11.1 innings without allowing a run, and he's struck out 13. Friday's win in relief was also the first for Nance at the big-league level. Chicago's bullpen has featured a few surprising performers this season, and Nance is adding his name to that list. He should continue to see opportunities as long as he's pitching well.