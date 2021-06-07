Nance has yet to allow a run in any of his 10 appearances out of the Chicago bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 16. He's permitted two hits and four walks while striking out nine and gathering four holds across 8.1 innings.

The 30-year-old rookie is among several unsung relievers who have helped turn the Chicago bullpen into one of baseball's better units through the first two-plus months of the season. Nance has earned more high-leverage work as a result of getting off to a hot start to his big-league career, but he won't enter the mix for saves so long as Craig Kimbrel continues to pitch at an elite level.