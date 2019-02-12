Cubs' Tony Barnette: Cleared for normal spring
Barnette (shoulder) will have no restrictions during spring training, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Barnette's 2018 campaign was cut short in July due to a shoulder sprain, but he's back to full health heading into spring. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran right-hander compiled a 2.39 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB across 26.1 innings for the Rangers. Barnette will likely fill a middle-relief role for his new club.
