Cubs' Tony Barnette: Gets back on mound
Barnette (shoulder) threw 20 pitches off a mound Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The bullpen session was Barnette's first since March 3. He's been ruled out for Opening Day but may not have a lengthy absence if his progress continues without setbacks.
