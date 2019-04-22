Cubs' Tony Barnette: Makes first rehab appearance
Barnette (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, retiring two of the four batters he faced while giving up one run on a walk and one hit. He also hit a batter during the 20-pitch outing.
Shut down most of the spring with a sprained right shoulder, Barnette received clearance for minor-league work after experiencing no issues during his recent live batting practice sessions. He looked rusty in his initial game action and will likely require at least a few more appearances at Triple-A before the Cubs are comfortable bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Barnette will likely fill a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen once activated.
