Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Barnette (shoulder) is a longshot to be available for Opening Day, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Barnette supposedly entered spring training with no restrictions after missing the end of last season with a right shoulder sprain, but apparently the injury has resurfaced. The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in February and figures to be a middle-relief bullpen option when healthy.