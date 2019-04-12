Cubs' Tony Barnette: Throwing live batting practice
Barnette (shoulder) has been throwing live batting practice at the Cubs' spring training facility, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
A shoulder strain ended Barnette's 2018 campaign in early July, and the issue carried through the offseason to delay his spring preparation. He's working his way back and facing live hitters but has yet to get any game action on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
