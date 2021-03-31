Wolters signed a one-year contract with the Cubs on Wednesday.
Wolters opted out of his minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday after failing to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll now serve as the backup catcher for the Cubs to begin the 2021 campaign. Austin Romine (knee) likely won't be ready for Opening Day but could compete for at-bats if Wolters struggles early in the season. However, Wolters will attempt to be productive in a depth role after hitting .230 with four doubles and eight RBI with the Rockies last season.