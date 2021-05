Wolters is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Willson Contreras (thigh) remains out of the lineup for the second straight day, so Wolters will once again pick up the start. The 28-year-old slashed .230/.280/.270 in 42 games for the Rockies last year and doesn't figure to offer a ton of value offensively, though he should remain in the lineup for however long Contreras is sidelined.