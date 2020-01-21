Play

Lakins was traded from the Red Sox to the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash Tuesday.

Lakins was designated for assignment on Friday, so the Red Sox's return is understandably low. In 23.1 innings in his big-league debut last year, Lakins posted a solid 3.86 ERA, though his 18:10 K:BB wasn't particularly impressive.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...