Thompson has gone 5-for-33 (.152 average) in nine games for Triple-A Iowa since being reinstated from the temporary inactive list July 3.
Thompson missed just over a week of action at Iowa while he was inactive. The journeyman outfielder is slashing .227/.343/.419 across 204 plate appearances between two Triple-A clubs (Iowa and Reno) this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Trayce Thompson: Placed on inactive list•
-
Cubs' Trayce Thompson: Traded to Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson: Falls short in roster bid•
-
Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson: Makes early bid for RF fill-in•
-
Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson: Starts in RF•
-
Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson: Reassigned to alternate camp•