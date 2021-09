Thompson will start in right field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Twins.

With Alfonso Rivas (finger) recently joining Jason Heyward (concussion) on the injured list, Thompson appears poised to serve as the Cubs' primary right fielder over the final week and a half of the season. Thompson will draw his third start in a row Wednesday after going 2-for-8 with a stolen base and a pair of solo home runs in his last two contests.