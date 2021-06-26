Thompson was placed on the temporarily inactive list for an unspecified reason Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Thompson was traded to the Cubs in mid-May, and he slashed .240/.350/.496 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 20 runs across 34 games with Triple-A Iowa. It's not yet clear how long he'll be sidelined.
