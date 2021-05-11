Thompson was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
The outfielder hit .278 in 18 at-bats with Triple-A Reno to begin the season. Now 30, Thompson is several years removed from his most productive minor league seasons, and now joins his sixth professional organization.
