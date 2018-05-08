Cubs' Trevor Clifton: Tosses six one-hit innings Monday
Clifton gave up one hit, walked two, and struck out nine over six scoreless frames for Double-A Tennessee on Monday.
The 22-year-old righty retired 13 straight batters at one point in the outing and lowered his season ERA and WHIP to 3.69 and 1.11, respectively. Clifton, a 12th-round draft pick in 2013, isn't viewed as a marquee prospect in the Cubs' system due to his weak fastball and so-so command. He's unlikely to emerge as much more than back-end rotation piece or long reliever once he hits the big leagues.
More News
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.