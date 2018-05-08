Clifton gave up one hit, walked two, and struck out nine over six scoreless frames for Double-A Tennessee on Monday.

The 22-year-old righty retired 13 straight batters at one point in the outing and lowered his season ERA and WHIP to 3.69 and 1.11, respectively. Clifton, a 12th-round draft pick in 2013, isn't viewed as a marquee prospect in the Cubs' system due to his weak fastball and so-so command. He's unlikely to emerge as much more than back-end rotation piece or long reliever once he hits the big leagues.