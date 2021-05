Megill (forearm) retired one of the three batters he faced during a rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He gave up an earned run on two walks during the 18-pitch appearance.

Megill showed shaky control in his first rehab outing with Iowa, pumping in only eight of his pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has been on the shelf since late April with a strained right forearm, so he'll presumably need at least one or two more tune-up outings in the minors before the Cubs activate him.