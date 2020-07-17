Megill was outrighted to the minors and assigned to the Cubs' secondary camp in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Megill was selected by the Cubs in the Rule 5 draft back in December, but they'll keep him in the organization despite jettisoning him from the 40-man roster by sending cash considerations to the Padres in exchange for his rights. The 26-year-old could still be added back to the roster at some point this season for his big-league debut, as his 4.47 ERA in 50.1 innings with Triple-A El Paso last season came with a promising 32.3 percent strikeout rate.