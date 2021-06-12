site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-trevor-megill-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Trevor Megill: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Megill was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.
He gave up five earned runs and walked six in five innings over five appearances at Triple-A. Megill should work in low-leverage situations.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read