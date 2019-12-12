Play

Cubs' Trevor Megill: Selected by Cubs

The Cubs selected Megil with the ninth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 26-year-old right-handed reliever from the Padres' system, Megil had a 4.47 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB in 50.1 innings as a reliever at Triple-A. If Chicago holds him on the big-league roster all season, he will likely only be used in low-leverage spots.

