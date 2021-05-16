Williams didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Tigers, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander got staked to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but immediately squandered it by coughing up three runs in the bottom of the frame, and after Williams escaped another jam in the second, Cubs manager David Ross had seen enough. Williams hadn't lasted longer than four innings in any of his last three starts, with the rough patch ballooning his ERA to 6.27, and his 11.4 percent walk rate on the year is the worst of his career.