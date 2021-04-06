Williams (1-0) allowed two runs across six innings of work to earn the win Monday against the Brewers. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Making his team debut after spending his first five seasons with the Pirates, Williams looked good against a familiar NL Central opponent. The six strikeouts in six innings stand out, as the righty has never posted a K/9 above 8.0 for a season, so he generally relies more on his defense, though fantasy managers certainly won't complain about the result. Williams will look to keep it rolling when he takes on his former Pittsburgh club Sunday.