Williams did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

All of the damage charged to Williams came from a two-run home run off the bat of Pete Alonso in the fourth inning. Otherwise, the 28-year-old turned in a decent showing, leaving the game positioned for the win before the bullpen erased the lead in the seventh. Williams was also strong in his last appearance, allowing only one run in five frames. Notably, the right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in three of his first four outings. He'll look to notch his third win of the year on the road Tuesday at Atlanta.