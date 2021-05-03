Williams allowed six runs on six hits and four walks across 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds. He struck out two.

Williams probably deserved his third loss of the season, but the Cubs rallied from an early deficit to tie the game before falling 13-12 in 10 innings, so the righty escaped the decision. It was still the worst outing of the year so far for Williams, who was tagged for three home runs, and it pushed his ERA up to 6.00 through six starts. He'll look to get back on track his next time out Saturday against the Pirates.