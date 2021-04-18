Williams (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings in Saturday's win over the Braves.

Williams had a rough performance in his previous outing when he allowed five runs across 3.1 innings at Pittsburgh, but he bounced back admirably here and ended just three outs away from what would've been his second quality start of the campaign. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in two of his first three outings of the campaign, and his upcoming start is scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.