Williams has a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and seven strikeouts across 8.2 Cactus League innings so far.

Williams actually leads the Cubs in innings pitched to date, as the organization is taking a long look at the veteran. He's mostly been a starter in the majors, but he's competing with Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay for one of two open rotation spots, so someone could end up getting bumped to the bullpen, though the team could experiment with a six-man rotation as well.