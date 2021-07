Williams (abdomen) completed his second rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, working five innings while giving up an unearned run on two hits and a walk.

Williams tossed 58 pitches (45 strikes) in the outing, so he's seemingly capable of handling a starter's workload if the Cubs are prepared to activate him from the injured list. The 29-year-old right-hander has been on the shelf since May 31 while recovering from an emergency appendectomy.