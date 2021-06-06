Wiliams (appendix) played light catch Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Williams is beginning to ease back into baseball activities after requiring an appendectomy May 30, but since he hasn't been cleared for mound work yet, he appears unlikely to make it back from the 10-day injured list when first eligible this week. Kohl Stewart has made two straight starts in place of Williams and could get the nod when Williams' turn comes up again next weekend versus the Cardinals. Alec Mills (back), who built up to six innings in his most recent rehab outing June 2 at Triple-A Iowa, would represent another option to fill in for Williams.