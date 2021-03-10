Manager David Ross said Williams and a handful of other pitchers could shift between the rotation and the bullpen in an effort to manage workloads this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies are expected to lead the Chicago rotation, but beyond that trio, roles are less clear. Ross said it's too early to say Williams is a full-time starter. Instead, the veteran righty could potentially work in more of a swing role, along with the likes of Adbert Alzolay and Alec Mills, as the team goes from 60 games to 162. "I don't want to put anybody in certain boxes," Ross said. "Let's continue to just see how that pans out and how guys are throwing, because like I've said a number of times, I think it's going to take a number of guys to get through this season." Williams last appeared out of the bullpen back in 2017, when he made 25 starts and six additional appearances.