Williams is expected to begin the season as the Cubs' No. 4 pitcher, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks was officially named the Opening Day starter Tuesday, and he's expected to be followed by Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies. Manager David Ross didn't confirm the order after Hendricks, but it makes sense based on how the pitchers have lined up this spring. Williams struggled last year with the Pirates, posting a 6.18 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 55.1 innings, but he's turned in better results not too long ago (3.11 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 170.2 innings in 2018), so the Cubs are hoping he can recapture that form.