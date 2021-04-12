Williams (1-1) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Williams was quite sharp in his Cubs debut Monday, but he was unable to find the same success against his former team Sunday. The right-hander allowed baserunners in every inning and was unable to get much support from the Cubs' faltering offense. Through his first two starts with Chicago, Williams has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 9.1 innings. Williams lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta on Saturday.