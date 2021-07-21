Williams allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Williams made his first start since May 26 and worked two scoreless innings to begin the outing. However, he stumbled from there, allowing one earned run in the third frame and three more in the fourth. Williams has had an uninspiring campaign to this point, posting a 5.68 ERA with a 55:22 K:BB across 52.1 innings. Even so, he should have a chance to stick in the rotation with Jake Arrieta (hamstring) sidelined.