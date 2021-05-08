Williams gave up two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Ka'ia Tom during the fourth inning, but he otherwise kept Pittsburgh off the board. The Cubs didn't score the game-deciding run until the seventh innings, so he wouldn't have earned the victory even if he lasted the five frames necessary to earn a win. Williams has a 5.81 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB across 31 innings this season.