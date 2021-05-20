Williams did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

All of his damage came via back-to-back long balls off the bats of Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. After the shaky frame that also included a leadoff walk and a single, Williams was able to shut Washington down for the rest of his short outing, although the 29-year-old did show some improvement after getting yanked after two innings and 42 pitches Saturday in Detroit. Williams has allowed 13 runs on 20 hits and 10 walks over last four starts, bringing his season stat line to a 5.97 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. The right-hander's next projected start comes on the road Wednesday at Pittsburgh.