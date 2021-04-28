Williams (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against Atlanta. He walked two and struck out eight.

Williams set a new season high with the eight strikeouts, but he got zero run support and was saddled with his second loss in five starts. Other than when he allowed five runs on 10 hits across 3.1 innings back on April 11, the righty has been solid, allowing two or fewer runs in his other four outings. Williams will take a 4.44 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Reds.