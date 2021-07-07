Williams (abdomen) allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings during Tuesday's 15-10 loss to Philadelphia.

Williams missed over a month while recovering from an appendectomy. He threw 49 of his 74 pitches for strikes in the long-relief assignment, but he also yielded a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the seventh inning. The Cubs' defense did Williams few favors in his return, allowing four runs to be tacked onto his line in the seventh. The right-hander owns a 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB across 47.1 innings this season. He'll operate out of the bullpen for now, but he could be a candidate to fill a job in the rotation during the second half of the season.