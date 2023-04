Mancini went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Mancini only had the one hit, but he also contributed two sacrifice flies, so he still finished with a productive night. He only has four hits through 19 at-bats so far, though the veteran should be able to push his batting average upward. Mancini was the DH on Tuesday, and he figures to see most of his time there moving forward.