Mancini was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Jeimer Candelario, who was acquired from the Nationals on Monday and will officially join the Cubs ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Reds. Mancini, 31, had slashed just .234/.299/.336 with four home runs through 263 plate appearances this season for Chicago. He is owed $7 million in 2024 and will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed.