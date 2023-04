Mancini went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Mancini hit his first home run of the season in the third inning with a runner on, then plated another run on a single in the fifth. The veteran is now riding a four-game hitting streak, which has pushed his season average up to .275. Mancini also has nine RBI across 10 games, so he's been productive with his hits.