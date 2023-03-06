Mancini went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Notably, Mancini started this game in right field, where he could play some in the early going with Seiya Suzuki (oblique) unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season. Mancini has a strong .538 batting average so far this spring, and he could have decent fantasy appeal as an everyday player for the Cubs this year, with his playing time coming in right, as well as at first base and DH.