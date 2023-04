Mancini went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-0 win over the Dodgers.

His solo shot off Julio Urias in the third inning gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead, but Mancini was far from done, driving in runs with knocks in the fifth and sixth as well. After a slow start to his Cubs tenure, the 31-year-old slugger is batting .279 (12-for-43) over his last 10 games with both his homers on the season and seven RBI.